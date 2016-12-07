A Waxed Royal Family Wears Funky Sweaters for the Holidays!

Getting close to the Royal Family is certainly not an easy endeavour for just anyone to do. Fortunately, those at Madame Tussauds London and the Save the Children charity group, those in the U.K. will have the opportunity to do so this holiday season…sort of.

Currently, Madam Tussauds London is housing a display that features a wax version of the Royal Family wearing eye-popping Christmas jumpers (sweaters). Now, these wax figures of Queen Elizabeth II, along with Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall haven’t been created simply for laughs. Rather, there’s an important charitable initiative tied to this hilarity.

Throughout December, fans are encouraged to visit Madame Tussauds London’s, grab a photo with the Royal Family display and donate to Save the Children, a charity initiative that does “whatever it takes to make sure the world’s forgotten children have the chance of a brighter future.”

“We are delighted to be able to support Save the Children by having our Royal wax figures join in with Christmas Jumper Day (December 16 in the U.K.) campaign in a seriously stylish way! Commented Edward Fuller, General Manager of Madame Tussauds London. “Throughout the festive period, our guests can enjoy seeing Her Majesty and the Royal Family in their jumpers. We’ll be encouraging everyone to take a truly unique picture with the Royals and donate in any way they can.”

Added Helena Wiltshire, Head of PR at Save the Children: “With the trend for silly Christmas Jumpers showing no signs of slowing down, we’re hoping more people than ever will don theirs and pay £2 to help raise money this Christmas Jumper Day. If the Royal likenesses are anything to go by there will be lots of families up and down the country taking their silliness very seriously, to help children around the world that are most in need of our help and support. Who knows, maybe the Queen will feel inspired to do her annual speech in a more laidback get up this year!”

Now, get a load of that double jumper being donned by William and Kate!

-Adam Grant