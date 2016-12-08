Matt Dusk Headlines VisionTV’s Holiday Music Programming!

The holiday season is the perfect time of year to see family, give some great gifts and eat enough food to make ‘buy a gym membership’ a key item on the New Year’s Resolution list. Then, as you know, we have the music – all of the beautiful carols, hymns and standards that make us shake a leg beside the Christmas tree.

Premiering Monday, December 19 at 10pm ET/7pm PT is theZoomer’s 2016 Holiday Show! Headlining this special presentation will be prized Canadian crooner and VisionTV favourite, Matt Dusk.

Dusk, who can also be seen in “My Funny Valentine: The Chet Baker Songbook Special,” released his “Old School Yule!” Christmas album in November.

“It’s supposed to feel like a classic variety show,” said Dusk when discussing ‘Old School Yule!’ “I wanted to record an album that you would have sitting on the turntable right next to your Bing Crosby Christmas records.”

He continued: “Christmas songs are really the only standards we have left. I’m so happy to be able to take this music I grew up with and share it with everyone from lifelong fans of Christmas music to future generations just now discovering them.”

Appearing alongside Dusk on “theZoomer: Holiday Show” will be food journalist and consultant, Lucy Waverman. In front of the live studio audience, Waverman will share a mouth-watering Christmas turkey recipe.

What’s more, if you have a tech-lover in the family, keep an eye out for a roundup of some of the best tech toy gifts for the holiday season.

In addition to Dusk’s appearance on “theZoomer,” VisionTV is also airing a broad selection of holiday music specials throughout the festive season, including “The Spirit of Christmas with Kevin Pauls and Friends” and a Christmas edition of “People Who Sing Together”.

Below, please check out our full list of Christmas music specials and a tremendously fun holiday music-themed quiz!

(To view when encore presentations of these specials will air, click on the show’s title.)

“A Christmas Carol Holiday Special”

Tuesday, December 20 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

“Angels We Have Heard on High: A God’s Greatest Hits Christmas”

Tuesday, December 20 at 1am ET/10pm PT (Dec. 19)

“Celtic Angels at Christmas”

Friday, December 9 at 2pm ET/11am PT

“Christmas Favorites with Deborah Voigt”

Tuesday, December 20 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 19)

“Christmas Together with the Barra MacNeils”

Friday, December 9 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

“Coming of a New Year”

Wednesday, December 28 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 27)

“God’s Greatest Hits: The Songs of Christmas”

Friday, December 23 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

“Gospel Challenge”

Thursday, December 15 at 1am ET/10pm PT (Dec. 14)

“Matt Dusk, My Funny Valentine: The Chet Baker Songbook Special”

Friday, December 30 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

“People Who Sing Together: Christmas Special”

Wednesday, December 21 at 1:30am ET/10:30pm PT (Dec. 20)

“Quartet Plus Four at Christmas”

Tuesday, December 13 at 1am ET/10pm PT (Dec. 12)

“The Carols of Christmas”

Wednesday, December 14 at 1am ET/10pm PT (Dec. 15)

“The Carols of Christmas with the St. Michael’s Choir”

Wednesday, December 21 at 4am ET/1am PT

“The Spirit of Christmas with Kevin Pauls and Friends”

Thursday, December 15 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

“theZoomer: Holiday Show”

Monday, December 19 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

“Time to Sing Christmas”

Tuesday, December 13 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 12)

“We Need A Little Christmas with Angela Lansbury”

Wednesday, December 14 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 13)

“Welcome to Barbra Streisand’s Encore”

Friday, December 30 at 11pm ET/8pm PT