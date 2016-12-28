The Spirit of Elvis Presley Lives On with VisionTV!

To this day, the late Elvis Presley remains a cultural force. The King’s impact on rock n’ roll is continually discussed; some still claim to see him in random places like the first “Home Alone” movie; while an immense group of fans gather annually for the Zoomer Radio-sponsored Collingwood Elvis Festival.

One individual who continually helps Elvis’ flame burn brightly is his widow, Priscilla Presley. Very recently, Priscilla served as the executive producer of “The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” an astonishing album that was released on October 21, 2016.

“Elvis always loved the great, operatic vocalists,” commented Priscilla regarding ‘The Wonder of You.’ “We often talked about his interest in recording material that allowed him to perform in that space. It’s exciting to hear him on these recordings, performing with the world-class Royal Philharmonic Orchestra via the magic of Abbey Road Studios. He would have loved these performances and I’m very happy that we were able to make this dream come true for Elvis and his fans.”

During an interview with The Guardian published just after this album’s release, Priscilla spoke about the importance of keeping Elvis’ legend in the forefront.

“I feel a responsibility for keeping his legacy alive,” explained Priscilla. “You’ll never see his sort of stardom again. He was so authentic and, in lots of ways, innocent. What you saw was what you got.”

To celebrate what would’ve been the 82nd birthday (January 8, 2017) of Elvis, VisionTV will be airing a collection of fantastic films and specials that will once again remind us of the tremendous talent that he was.

