Songs of Freedom Contest

In 2014, renowned Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman traced her roots and traveled back to her ancestral home of Cameroon. In so doing, she reconnected with her family history, faith, music and discovered more about the horrific history of slavery and hard won freedom. One of the beautiful and inspirational results of that trip is the documentary, Songs of Freedom, a multiple 2016 Canadian Screen Awards winner, proudly premiered on VisionTV in February 2015 to commemorate Black History Month.

As Canada approaches its 150th year of confederation, a longing to search for our roots and examine our historical paths seems quite natural. On January 13, Measha is releasing a companion album, Songs of Freedom, a collection of songs about emancipation, family, faith and discovery. To help celebrate this highly-anticipated release, we’re giving you the chance to win 1 of 15 copies of Measha’s new CD, Songs of Freedom from our friends at Outside Music.

