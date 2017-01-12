Prince William Opens Up About His Mother’s Passing with Grieving Children

Earlier this week, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, made a memorable and important visit to east London’s Child Bereavement UK centre, a place that “supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.”

During his time at Child Bereavement UK, Prince William spoke with Aoife, a nine-year-old girl who lost her father to pancreatic cancer six years ago.

“Do you know what happened to me?” William said to Aoife. “You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was [15] and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well.

He added: “Do you speak about your daddy? It’s important to talk about it. Very, very important.”

As you could imagine Aoife’s mother, Marie, was both floored and impressed by the words Prince William offered her daughter.

“I couldn’t believe it when he started to talk about his mother. It was very emotional and I was willing myself not to start to cry. I almost did,” noted Marie in an interview with the Telegraph. “I am telling my children that if they take anything away from this day, it is what he said a out how important it is to talk. Kids do not forget that. Sometimes it hurts but we can remember the happy things too. It is so important to talk.”

In a separate instance at the centre, Prince William also spoke with Shinobi, a 12-year-old boy whose grandmother and godmother both recently passed away.

“He told my son that when his mum died he was 15 at the time and he was very angry and found it very difficult to talk about it,” recalled Shinobi’s mother, Lorna, during her conversation with the Telegraph. “So it was very important that Shinobi talked to somebody about how he was feeling even now years on. [Prince William’s admission] was very personal and it was very special.”

Child Bereavement UK launched in 1994, with Princess Diana becoming one of its champions. Sadly, August 31, 1997 will mark the twentieth anniversary of her tragic death.

Thankfully, the legacy of Princess Diana is still being carried on splendidly by her two philanthropic sons, William and Harry.

-Adam Grant

-Photos by: Ian Jones