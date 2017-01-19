Such Fun! Miranda Hart Now has an iPhone App!

Over the years, Miranda Hart has become one of the most appreciated British celebrities. Whether it’s through her ability to poke fun at herself and societal norms on “Miranda,” or by taking a more serious turn in the acclaimed period drama, “Call the Midwife” as Chummy Noakes, Hart has managed to win over audiences far and wide.

Add in Hart’s ability to crack into Hollywood via the 2015 film “Spy,” her sell-out comedy tours and widespread philanthropy, it’s tough not to love what this talented woman gets up to.

Now, at last, you can carry Hart in your pocket! Not literally, of course, she’s far too tall to cram into that little part of your trousers.

Rather, Hart (in partnership with Neon Play) has released the Miranda Hart Stickers mobile application for Apple iPhones and iPads! Such fun!

To clarify, stickers are fun add-ons that you can place into a text message to give it a little more personality. Certainly, Hart can help with that!

“Liven up your text messages with this selection of over 35 Miranda Hart stickers,” commented Hart. “Some of them are even animated – a tiny, little me in your text message, what’s not to love?!”

She added: “Question: what have you done today to make me feel proud? Answer: how about download this little selection.”

Included in the app are animated, picture and phrase stickers with sayings like: “Such fun!,” “Cheeky!,” “One size does not fit all,” “Why does it keep happening?,” “Onesie time” and much more.

Below, you can have a quick look at screenshots of this fantastic app! If you like what you see, it can be downloaded from the App Store for $2.79.

“Miranda” can be seen Thursdays at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on VisionTV!

-Adam Grant