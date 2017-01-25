E-News Icon zNews Icon Twitter icon RSS Feeds

Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away – Heartfelt Tributes Pour In

Posted on January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore

Beloved, groundbreaking actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away today at the age of 80. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, but it’s been well-documented that Moore battled diabetes for years.

Moore’s representative, Maura Buxbaum issued the following statement to The Huffington Post:

Mary Tyler Moore

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Mary Tyler Moore

Moore’s career began in 1952, as she could be seen in Happy Hotpoint commercials that often aired during “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” From there, Moore gradually worked her way up the ranks, with appearances on “The George Burns Show,” “Richard Diamond, Private Detective” and several other series along the way.

The actress’ first longstanding acting job was as a cast member of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961-1966. Here, Moore acted in a whopping 158 episodes.

Mary Tyler Moore

In 1970, the now-legendary Mary Tyler Moore Show first aired and set the bar high for other comedies of the era. The series lasted through 1977, having filmed 168 episodes.

The decades that followed would see Moore star in select films, TV shows and TV movies, continuously reminding audiences of the remarkable versatility she possessed as an actress.

Mary Tyler Moore

In 1981, Moore took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, for her performance in “Ordinary People.” Over the course of her career, Moore won six Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, to name a few.

Considering the breadth of Moore’s work and impact, it’s natural that the reaction of her passing has been sizeable. Here’s a look at some of the tributes that have poured in thus far.

-Adam Grant

