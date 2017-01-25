Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away – Heartfelt Tributes Pour In

Beloved, groundbreaking actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away today at the age of 80. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, but it’s been well-documented that Moore battled diabetes for years.

Moore’s representative, Maura Buxbaum issued the following statement to The Huffington Post:

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Moore’s career began in 1952, as she could be seen in Happy Hotpoint commercials that often aired during “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” From there, Moore gradually worked her way up the ranks, with appearances on “The George Burns Show,” “Richard Diamond, Private Detective” and several other series along the way.

The actress’ first longstanding acting job was as a cast member of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961-1966. Here, Moore acted in a whopping 158 episodes.

In 1970, the now-legendary Mary Tyler Moore Show first aired and set the bar high for other comedies of the era. The series lasted through 1977, having filmed 168 episodes.

The decades that followed would see Moore star in select films, TV shows and TV movies, continuously reminding audiences of the remarkable versatility she possessed as an actress.

In 1981, Moore took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, for her performance in “Ordinary People.” Over the course of her career, Moore won six Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, to name a few.

Considering the breadth of Moore’s work and impact, it’s natural that the reaction of her passing has been sizeable. Here’s a look at some of the tributes that have poured in thus far.

-Adam Grant

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

RIP #MaryTylerMoore – TV & film star, tireless defender of animals, and scourge of diabetes. Truly she turned the world on with her smile… https://t.co/dDzB2YGoOe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore, for all you have given us. pic.twitter.com/h253xyZApV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 25, 2017

"You know what? You got spunk!" Remembering beloved TV icon Mary Tyler Moore: https://t.co/N3TPk1R7CH pic.twitter.com/pjA6WVb2gt — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2017

Dick Cavett on Mary Tyler Moore: "She certainly was the epitome of star quality" https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L https://t.co/C0mxiQqzC7 — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2017

R.I.P #maryTylerMoore "who can take a nothing day and make it all seem worthwhile well it's you girl and u should know it" — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 25, 2017

Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy pic.twitter.com/UFHIkvWg3i — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017

"You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you."#MaryTylerMoore — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 25, 2017

I loved Mary Tyler Moore on so many levels it was confusing. Such a huge part of our culture and consciousness. Sending love to her family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 25, 2017

She could turn the whole world on with her smile…admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones. ❤ https://t.co/GsSNGzKmQN — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

i never met mary tyler moore, but i loved her from afar – for her talent and, most importantly, for the trails she blazed for women. — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) January 25, 2017

Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017

No!! Say it isn't true. Mary Tyler Moore is gone. We loved you so. #MaryTylerMoore — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017