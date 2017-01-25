Poldark’s Jack Farthing Doesn’t View George Warleggan as a Villain

Throughout it’s time on the air, “Poldark” has given us a lot of characters to love. Then, however, there’s that character you love to hate: the devilishly behaved George Warleggan. Behind his good looks, luxurious attire and wealth is a man looking out for himself, unafraid of dragging down those who don’t orbit his universe.

Needless to say, this behaviour has left George with many enemies, former friends and others who have trouble trusting anything that comes out of his mouth. While Francis may be finally realizing George’s awful ways, Ross has long been aware of them. Factor in George’s contentious attempts to get Ross permanently jailed or hanged, and you’ll quickly realize that Warleggan’s evil nature seems to know few bounds.

“My aim from the beginning was not to see George as the villain of the piece, although that is how a lot of people view him,” explained Jack Farthing, the actor who plays George Warleggan, to What’s On TV. “And he definitely does some villainous things!

“But for me, he is a three-dimensional human being with lots of demons, insecurities, anger and resentment, which sometimes bubble out into villainy,” he added. “But you do see new sides to him this series.”

After Ross regained his freedom after a very nerve-wracking trial, George is concerned that his plan to finish off Ross could come back to haunt him, physically. In order to protect himself, George tries to toughen up.

“George decides to present himself as a different kind of man, not all curlers and frills, so he decides to build himself up and starts training,” said Farthing. “Eighteenth-century boxing is very different to modern boxing – it’s all sort of long arm and, at a distance, it looks quite funny.”

While George and Ross may soon have to throw some haymakers to settle the tension between them, fortunately such an event doesn’t need to happen when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“Nobody talks to me on set and I am constantly fighting with Aidan [Turner],” responded Farthing when asked what it’s like to be the most hated man in the series. “No, I am joking! We all get on really well and really enjoy each other’s company.”

This week on “Poldark” (Wednesday, January 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT): With financial problems facing him, Ross becomes tempted by an intriguing offer. Meanwhile, Demelza finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

-Adam Grant

WATCH: JACK FARTHING GIVES US A CLOSER LOOK AT GEORGE WARLEGGAN