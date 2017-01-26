Call the Midwife Wins Big at National Television Awards!

Last night at the O2 Arena in London, England, “Call the Midwife” capped off its triumphant fifth season by taking home the first ever National Television Award for best Period Drama. The series prevailed over fellow VisionTV favourite, “Poldark,” as well as the forthcoming epic drama, “Victoria” (premiering Tuesday, April 4 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on VisionTV).

After winning the award, a sizeable chunk of the “Call the Midwife” team enthusiastically popped out of their seats at the front of the arena, before gathering together onstage.

“For us, it’s a bit ironic winning the Period Drama [award], when many people watch this show because it sheds the light on issues and struggles they’re facing today,” said ‘Call the Midwife’ Executive Producer, Pippa Harris, during her speech. “We focus particularly on women’s issues and stories and on the battles our mothers and grandmothers fought many years ago – and I thought we all won.”

She continued: “But, at a time when women’s issues are being marginalized and ignored, it seems even more important to keep telling those stories.”

The sixth season of “Call the Midwife” premiered this past Sunday in the U.K. When it comes to VisionTV, we’ll be sure to let you know!

“Poldark” (which airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT), to its credit, took the defeat in stride, by posting the following message on the show’s official Facebook page: “Thank you for all your votes, we are truly grateful! Unfortunately we didn’t win the Best Period Drama this year. Hopefully next year! We can’t wait to show you #Poldark series 3!”

Meanwhile, Lacey Turner of “EastEnders” won the National Television Award for best Serial Drama Performance. Catch Turner and the rest of the “EastEnders” esteemed cast on Thursdays and Fridays beginning at Midnight ET/9pm PT.

Winners of National Television Awards are determined by an international fan vote.

Here’s a look at the acceptance speech from “Call the Midwife,” as well as a brief backstage interview with the cast:

-Adam Grant

