Cold Feet’s John Thomson Talks About Pete’s “Big” Storyline

In the sixth season of “Cold Feet,” audiences have been treated to more grownup versions of the characters they fell in love with during the series’ initial run. Nowadays, the humour has matured and relationships have become better defined. However, one storyline that is standing especially tall right now is that of Pete’s depression.

Currently working two less than desirable part-time jobs just to make ends meet, Pete (played by John Thomson), is struggling with his current position in life. Along the way, Pete’s wife, Jenny and his circle of friends, have done their best to keep him as upbeat as possible.

During an interview with the Mirror, Thomson revealed it was his own past struggles with substance abuse that allowed him to take on this more complicated version of Pete.

“Pete’s storyline is big,” said Thomson. “Because I’m sober – [for more than] 10 years – I think they knew I was no maintenance. Not low, no. When they realized that, they made sure I had something meaty to deal with to see if I could handle it. And I have.”

On one recent episode of “Cold Feet,” pals Adam and David took it upon themselves to help lift Pete’s spirits. The plan was to invite Pete to participate in a bicycling race with them. The results, as you would’ve seen, were both poignant and humorous.

For Thomson, that scene in particular was a major season six highlight for him.

“Pete was in a cycle race with Adam and David, what a day, with Pete in pink lycra,” recalled Thomson. “Filming was 10 hours in the saddle. Despite the reinforced cycling shorts, I looked like John Wayne at the end of the day.”

This week on “Cold Feet” (Tuesday, January 31 at 8pm ET/5pm PT): Having chosen Matt and Manchester, Adam finds himself at a crossroads. Pete reminds Adam that he stayed in Manchester for Matt so maybe he should spend some time getting to know him.

-Adam Grant