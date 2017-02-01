Songs of Freedom Headlines Black History Month on VisionTV

February marks Black History Month and VisionTV will honour the occasion by sharing a collection of notable music, film and documentary presentations.

Headlining VisionTV’s Black History Month programming initiative is the captivating, inspirational and moving musical documentary, “Songs of Freedom with Measha Brueggergosman.” Here, the world-renowned Canadian Soprano takes us from her home in the Maritimes all the way to Cameroon, Africa, tracing her astounding ancestry along the way through personal research and fascinating encounters.

Throughout Brueggergosman’s journey, she invites viewers to discover the significance and beauty of freedom songs like “Amazing Grace,” “Swing Low Sweet Chariot” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”

The full-length airing of “Songs of Freedom with Measha Brueggergosman” will happen Monday, February 13 at Midnight ET/9pm PT and Tuesday, February 14 at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The award-winning documentary will also be shown in four parts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on Fridays, from February 3-24. (See full schedule below.)

For more on this astounding documentary, visit SongsOfFreedom.ca for tons of bonus material, including musical performances filmed with a special 360-degree camera.

Additionally, Brueggergosman recently released the “Songs of Freedom” album, “a collection of songs about emancipation, family, faith and discovery.” If you’d like a copy, enter here for your chance to win the CD! Contest closes Wednesday, February 22 at 11:59pm ET.

If you’re a fan of classic films, we have you covered throughout Black History Month!

In particular, we are thrilled to bring you an incredible line-up of films that’ll appear on VisionTV for the very first time: “A Patch of Blue” (Sidney Poitier, Shelly Winters, Elizabeth Hartman); Rat Pack favourites “Ocean’s 11” and “Robin and the 7 Hoods” (Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr.); plus the multi-Academy Award winner, “Million Dollar Baby” (Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Hilary Swank.)

Returning to VisionTV this month is a pair of Morgan Freeman’s most memorable and beloved movies, “Driving Miss Daisy” (Jessica Tandy, Dan Aykroyd) and “The Bucket List” (Jack Nicholson.)

For those who love Tyler Perry, be sure to join us for encore presentations of “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Meet the Browns: The Movie” and “The Family that Preys.”

Friday, February 6 (9pm ET/6pm PT), VisionTV will once again bring you the informative, yet delightfully humorous documentary, “Doing Jewish: A Story from Ghana.” Here, Jewish filmmaker Gabrielle Zilkha introduces us to a lost Jewish tribe in Africa and what Judaism means to people from that region.

On Fridays (February 3-10) at 10:30pm ET, get ready to sway and sing along with “Gospel to Go” a remarkable musical series where some of gospel’s most timeless standards are performed in beautiful locations across Canada.

We hope you are as excited as we are for this fantastic selection of Black History Month programming!

-Adam Grant

Black History Month Schedule at Glance:

“Songs of Freedom with Measha Brueggergosman”

Full Documentary: Monday, February 13 at Midnight ET/9pm PT and Tuesday, February 14 at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Episodic Presentations: Fridays at 10pm ET/7pm PT from February 3-24.

“A Patch of Blue”

Monday, February 6 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

Tuesday, February 7 at 9pm ET/6pm PT



“Ocean’s 11”

Monday, February 20 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

“Robin and the 7 Hoods”

Tuesday, February 21 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

“Driving Miss Daisy”

Tuesday, February 7 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

“Million Dollar Baby”

Wednesday, February 8 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

Thursday, February 9 at 9pm ET/6pm PT



“The Bucket List”

Wednesday, February 22 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

Thursday, February 23 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

“The Family that Preys”

Thursday, February 23 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

“Madea’s Family Reunion”

Monday, February 27 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

“Daddy’s Little Girls”

Tuesday, February 28 at Midnight ET/9pm PT



“Meet the Browns: The Movie”

Wednesday, March 1 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

“Gospel to Go”

Fridays at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT from February 3 to March 10

“Doing Jewish: A Story from Ghana”

Monday, February 6 at 9pm ET/6pm PT