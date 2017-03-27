Prince George is Off to School this September!

In a lot of ways, it seems like it was just last month that Prince William married Kate Middleton and just last week that they welcomed their first child, Prince George. Well, as we all know, time flies for everyone, including the Royal family.

On Friday, it was announced that Prince George (who will turn four-years-old on July 22), would be loading up a big-boy backpack and heading off to school in September.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that Prince George will attend Thomas’s Battersea School in London from September 2017,” read a statement issued over Twitter by Kensington Palace. Previously, Prince George had attended the Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk.

Of course, Prince George entering one of London’s top prep schools is big news for all concerned. Thus, current Headmaster Ben Thomas sent a note home to the parents of those already attending Thomas’s Battersea School.

“This is clearly a significant moment for their family and most certainly for Thomas’s,” read the note. “Like so many parents, the Duke and Duchess have put a great deal of thought into the choice of their eldest child’s first ‘big school’.”

Thomas’s Battersea School currently educates 540 students, who range in age from four to 13. For children aged four to seven, termly fees range from £4,355 to £5,653, depending on how many siblings are attending the school at a given time.

“As you would expect of any Thomas’s school, the most important school rule is to ‘Be Kind’. We offer a rich and broad curriculum, with Art, Ballet, Drama, ICT, French, Music and PE all taught by specialist teachers from a child’s first day in school,” reads a description of the school.

It continued: “Whilst we are proud of our record of senior school entrance and scholarship successes, we place a greater emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers. We hope that our pupils will leave this school with a strong sense of social responsibility, set on a path to become net contributors to society and to flourish as conscientious and caring citizens of the world.”

Go get ‘em George!

