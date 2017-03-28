Series Writer, Daisy Goodwin, Introduces Us to Victoria

The script was commissioned by Mammoth Screen who shared my vision of the teenage queen growing up in public and was commissioned right away by ITV. Our biggest challenge was to cast Victoria. My only brief was that she had to be small – I felt that the image of this diminutive teenager holding her own among a forest of taller, older men was essential to the raison d’être of the show. Fortunately for the series, Jenna is not only a great actress but she is also just an inch or so taller than Victoria. When I first saw Jenna step out on set on the first day, her hair arranged in the pendant braids that Victoria wore, with that regal tilt of the head, I knew we had found our Queen.

Victoria’s first love was her Prime Minister Lord Melbourne who is played by Rufus Sewell who embodies all the charm and wit of the man who was nicknamed ‘sweet William’. But the great passion of her life was her husband Albert, described by a contemporary ‘ as the handsomest prince in Christendom’, played here to perfection by Tom Hughes. With a suppor9ng cast that includes Peter Bowles as the Duke of Wellington, Peter Firth as the Duke of Cumberland and Alex Jennings as Victoria’s maternal uncle the toupee wearing Leopold King of the Belgians, the rich variety of this fascinating period of English history has come vividly to life.

The time in which the series is set was one of great turbulence for Britain. It was a time of great technological innovation: gas lights, postage stamps and railways were just being invented, but it was also a time of huge difference between rich and poor – Buckingham Palace was bordered on the one side by Belgravia and on the other by the slums of Pimlico. It was a time of great poli9cal and social upheaval as working class movements for social justice such as Chartism began. Foreigners especially Germans, were regarded (then as now) with suspicion and the notion of an English queen marrying a penniless German princeling was deeply unpopular.

It was a time when married women were still the legal property of their husbands, divorce was practically unknown, prostitution was rife and contraception was unheard of. And yet presiding over this deeply divided society was a diminutive girl who had grown up in Kensington Palace under an overprotective mother (Catherine Flemming) who would not let her walk down the stairs unaided in case she fell over, and her mother’s manipulative advisor Sir John Conroy ( Paul Rhys) who hoped to use Victoria to control the country. It was not an auspicious start, and yet through sheer force of character, Victoria prevailed. My Victoria has many flaws, and yet she has such a strong sense of her own identity, a refusal to be moulded, which starts when she chooses her own name, that makes her a heroine for our times.

-Adam Grant

