Go for the Crown with this Royal Victoria Quiz!

When Queen Victoria first had the crown placed upon her head, she was a tender 18 years of age. Imagine, if you will, being that young and all-of-a-sudden having the responsibility of leading a nation. Surely, that couldn’t have been an easy world for her to walk into.

To some, this major historical fact is well known, but to others, it’s a revelation – even actress Jenna Coleman wasn’t initially aware of her character’s young ascent.

“I think I keep on being surprised, actually, the more I learn about her,” commented Coleman in an interview with Bazaar. “I never really considered that she was only 18 the day that she became Queen, a role that she was born into.”

What’s incredible about Royal history is there is always so much to learn. Thus, we thought it would be great to test your knowledge!

