Prince Harry Speaks Candidly About Dealing with Princess Diana’s Death

It’s hard to believe that August 31, 2017 will mark the 20th anniversary of the tragic of Princess Diana. On that date, the world lost a gigantically important pillar of society, but most importantly two young boys – William and Harry – had to say goodbye to their mother in front of the entire world.

For the most part, Prince William and Prince Harry have kept their deep emotions on their mother’s passing pretty quiet. But, just a few months ago, Prince William offered some sage wisdom to a young child who recently lost a parent. Now, Prince Harry has opened up about how the death of his mother has impacted him.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” offered Harry during an interview with the Telegraph.”

He added: “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything [came to me] from every angle.”

Harry went on to explain that the way he initially dealt with Diana’s death was by “sticking my head in the sand” and “refusing to ever think about my mum.”

“From an emotional side, I was like ‘right, don’t ever let your emotions be part of anything,” said Harry. “So I was a typical 20, 25, 28-year-old running around going ‘life is great’, or ‘life is fine’ and that was exactly it. And then [I] started to have a few conversations and actually all of a sudden, all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with.”

Prince Harry admitted that Prince William has been “a huge support” for him. What’s more, Prince Harry cites recent therapy and boxing lessons as other activities that has helped him through his struggles.

“During those years I took up boxing, because everyone was saying boxing is good for you and it’s a really good way of letting out aggression,” said Harry. “And that really saved me because I was on the verge of punching someone, so being able to punch someone who had pads was certainly easier.

“Because of the process I have been through over the past two and a half years,” he continued, “I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously as well, and been able to put blood, sweat and tears into the things that really make a difference – and things that I think will make a difference to everybody else.”

-Adam Grant

Prince Harry’s interview with the Telegraph can be seen here: