Call the Midwife Voted Best Drama of the 21st Century!

Earlier this month, readers of the RadioTimes voted “Call the Midwife” the Best Period Drama of the 21st century. This proved to be quite the accomplishment, considering the series faced stiff competition from the likes of “Downton Abbey” and “Poldark.”

That victory propelled “Call the Midwife” into a similar reader’s poll that would this time determine the Best Drama of the 21st century. Once again, the ladies of Nonnatus House took home top prize!

“It’s an extraordinary honour to have topped this poll, and the whole ‘Call the Midwife’ team are delighted,” commented series Executive Producer, Pippa Harris. “It’s a tribute not only to the brilliance of our ensemble cast, but to the skill and passion of Heidi Thomas’s writing and to the range and diversity of stories the series has covered.”

Concluded Harris: “I’m personally thrilled that a show which takes an unflinching look at the lives of women and is created by and stars so many talented women, should have struck a chord with such a wide audience. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Taking second spot in the Best Drama poll was “Merlin,” followed by “The Bridge,” “The Night Manager,” “The West Wing” and “Happy Valley.”

Congratulations to everyone who makes “Call the Midwife” the stellar and engaging drama that it is!

-Adam Grant