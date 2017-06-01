The Canada 150 $10 Bank Note is Here…and it is Beautiful!

If you are super-patriotic and a fan of collecting new currency, then chances are you will love the new $10 commemorative bank note that celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation. As of today, 40 million of these bills were entered into circulation and are available at financial institutions across Canada.

This special edition bank note features: Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister; Sir George-Étienne Cartier, a principal architect of Canadian federalism; Agnes Macphail, the first woman elected to the Canadian House of Commons; and James Gladstone, or Akay-na-muka (his Blackfoot name), Canada’s first senator of First Nations origin.

“This bank note reflects the pride we feel about our country’s accomplishments and the hope we have for our future,” says Governor Stephen S. Poloz. “But it also underpins the confidence Canadians can have in their bank notes. The new security features of this $10 note make it the most secure Canadian bank note to date.”

Added Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance, Ginette Petitpas Taylor: “This year, Canadians will have the opportunity to reflect on our history and celebrate our heritage. With this note to commemorate 150 years of Confederation, we are reminded of our strengths: our rich diversity and our enduring hope for a brighter tomorrow.”

The note’s design also consists of a number of Canadian cultural and landscape elements (which can be seen in the video below), as well as new security features like a colour-shifting image of an arch found in Parliament Hill’s Memorial Chamber, plus three-dimensional maple leaves.

This note will not replace the current polymer $10 bill that’s currently in circulation. It can also be used for regular purchases.

In late 2018, Canadian human rights icon Viola Desmond will be the first Canadian woman to be featured on a regularly circulating bank note. She will become the new face of the $10 bank note.

-Adam Grant