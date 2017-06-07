Watch Prince Harry Thrill a 97-Year-Old Superfan

When you’re a member of the Royal family, part of your duty is to pleasantly greet civilians at public events. While this obligation must get repetitive and sometimes prove uncomfortable, every now and then there must be meetings that stand out from the rest. During his recent trip down under, Prince Harry proved that special moments in this routine could still exist.

Visiting Australia to promote the 2018 Invictus Games – an international Paralympic event in which wounded warriors participate – Prince Harry ran into a familiar face: superfan Daphne Dunne, 97.

In 2015, Dunne shared a sweet moment with Prince Harry following his month-long deployment with the Australian army. Clearly, Dunne made quite the impression on the young Prince because he looked rather enthused to once again see her.

Seated, and with an umbrella up to protect her from the rain, Dunne caught Prince Harry’s eye. Immediately, you could see that he recognized her. Prince Harry excitedly moved forward and embraced Dunne.

“He remembered me and gave me another kiss on the [cheek],” Dunne told NBC of the encounter.

Speaking of memorable encounters, Prince Harry recently got together with former American President, Barrack Obama to discuss matters like mental health and conservation.

In 2017, the aforementioned Invictus Games will be held in Toronto from September 23-30.

“2017 will be your chance to salute those that serve your country, those that put themselves in harms way so you don’t have to,” said Prince Harry during a Toronto press conference last year. “Toronto takes on the responsibility for a competition that reminds us of the amazing contribution that our servicemen and women make.”

He continued: “The Games will become the focal point for hundreds of men and women who use the pull of Invictus glory to motivate their recovery. On home soil as Canada celebrates it’s 150th anniversary, your support will create a life changing atmosphere for competitors and spectators.”

-Adam Grant

-Photos by: Rex/Shutterstock/Tim Rooke