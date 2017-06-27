The Cast of Victoria is Royally Expanded for Season 2

If you watched season one of “Victoria,” you don’t need us to tell you how triumphant of a television experience it truly was. Naturally, of course, the addictive quality of the series has led to the filming of what should be a stunning second season.

With production of the next round of “Victoria” underway, the series has confirmed impressive additions to the cast, including Denis Lawson (“Bleak House,” “Marchlands”), Martin Compston (“Line Of Duty”) and Dame Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”).

Lawson (who also appeared in the first three “Star Wars” movies) will feature in “Victoria” as the Duke of Atholl, the man who “who welcomes Victoria and Albert to the Scottish Highlands.”

Compston will guest on “Victoria” as social activist Dr. Robert Traill, while Rigg will join the regular cast as the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the Queen’s new Mistress of the Robes.

“Picking up six weeks after the first series ended, the new season establishes Victoria as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen,” reads an overview of the second season of ‘Victoria.’ “However, Prince Albert is still struggling to find a role for himself alongside his powerful wife as she returns to her duties.”

The forthcoming season of “Victoria” will include eight new episodes, as well as a two-hour Christmas special.

Season two of “Victoria” will premiere on VisionTV in 2018. In the meantime, however, keep an eye out for a season one encore presentation this autumn.

Until then, click here for a very special first look at season two of “Victoria”!

-Adam Grant

We are delighted to have made it to the short list of the #TVChoiceAwards for the Best New Drama, you can vote at: https://t.co/JWNjaNGpmJ pic.twitter.com/1CwnvnfuEl — Official Victoria (@VictoriaSeries) June 27, 2017