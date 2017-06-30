Plenty of Famous Faces Appointed to the Order of Canada

I’ll take “The most recent appointments to the Order of Canada for $800, Alex.”

Today – just one day ahead of Canada’s 150th birthday bash – the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, announced the newest additions to the Order of Canada. In all, 99 new appointments were unveiled.

Included within this vast list of impressive Canucks are a number of famous faces who have provided their fellow Canadians with boatloads of great memories and pride.

Riveting “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek received the honour, as did some of Canada’s funniest people to ever grace our screens: Mike Myers (“Austin Powers,” “Wayne’s World,” “Saturday Night Live”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitts Creek,” “SCTV,” “Home Alone”).

Meanwhile, National Hockey League (NHL) Hall of Famer and multi-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier also received the order. Throughout his esteemed 25-year career, Messier scored an incredible 694 goals and racked up a total of 1,887 points.

From the pitch, Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair received the Order of Canada. Although her illustrious career is still in motion, Sinclair has already won two Olympic bronze medals and is the second highest scorer in women’s soccer history.

The Canadian music community was also represented nicely as musician and super-producer Daniel Lanois was called to the Order of Canada. In addition to his critically acclaimed solo albums, the Grammy Award-winning Lanois has also been globally recognized for his brilliant production work on projects from U2, Neil Young and many others.

“I am delighted to recognize these new recipients of the Order of Canada on the eve of the 150th anniversary of Confederation,” said the Governor General. “This July 1 also marks 50 years since the creation of the Order of Canada and the first-ever list of appointments, which was released a few days later. The individuals on today’s list, just like those appointed half a century ago, are truly inspiring as they have helped to build the smarter, more caring nation that we, as Canadians, are all so proud to call ‘home’. Let us celebrate these remarkable individuals today and every day!”

Click here to view the entire list of new appointees!

-Adam Grant