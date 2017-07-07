Prince Harry Thinks the Youth Need Less Time on the Phone

At the age of 32, Prince Harry is one busy fella. He’s the founding force behind the Invictus Games, he meets with important world figures, tends to numerous social causes and, oh yeah, he has that weight of being a member of the British Royal family. One would think that his schedule is quite hectic, thus he could be excused for using a smartphone to both stay organized and find welcomed distractions.

However, from the sounds of it, Prince Harry doesn’t let a smartphone get in the way of his life.

While appearing at the Leeds Community Foundation’s ‘Leeds Leads: Encouraging Happy Young Minds’ event this week, Prince Harry spoke about his concern over how connected with smartphones the youth of today has become.

“We need to better equip our young people with the tools they need to cope with this increasingly complex and fast moving world we live in,” asserted the Prince.

“I read recently that young people check their phones at least 150 times per day,” he continued. “I’m sure we could all be more effective and efficient if we took a moment to process our thoughts rather than rushing from one thing to the next.”

Last year, Harry helped launch the Heads Together mental health awareness initiative with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. During his speech, Harry noted that the conversation regarding mental health is getting better, but more work still needs to be done.

“I cannot tell you how pleased William, Catherine and I are that the dial seems to have shifted and that there is now greater understanding, compassion and kindness for anyone who opens up about their struggles,” said Prince Harry. “But let’s not kid ourselves that the job is done – there is much, much more that we can do at every level to make conversations about mental health as commonplace as those about physical health.”

For some royally good entertainment, we highly recommend you having a glimpse at our full slate of splendidly British programming!

-Adam Grant