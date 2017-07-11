Little House on the Prairie Star Shares Lessons Learned from Michael Landon

As far as family-friendly dramas are concerned, few series have been as influential and impactful as “Little House on the Prairie.” Considering the star power of Michael Landon and the relatable storylines, it’s no wonder that the Ingalls family still keeps eyeballs glued to the TV.

When it comes to Landon, he still has plenty of admirers more than willing to tell the tales of his friendship, guidance and loyalty. One such individual is Melissa Francis, a former actress who starred in “Little House on the Prairie” as Cassandra Cooper Ingalls.

Aside from her current day job on Fox Business, Francis recently published the book “Lessons From the Prairie: The Surprising Secrets to Happiness, Success, and (Sometimes Just) Survival I Learned on America’s Favorite Show.”In it, Francis shares behind the scenes stories from the set, not to mention what she learned from Landon at an early age and how said advice impacted her adult years.

“He was tough. He was the boss,” reflected Francis during an interview with Fox 5 NY. “He was the first one there in the morning and the last one to leave at the end of the day. He was tight with the buck because it was his money. He taught us all that work ethic and we had fun too.”

“Michael Landon really taught us about the value of that paycheck,” added Francis who was just eight-years-old when she started on ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ “He expected us to work like adults because we were making adult paychecks. One of the reasons why we didn’t end up in rehab like so many kid actors is that Michael taught us that lesson: work hard, show up and he expected us to have our lines learned.”

In a separate interview with Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Francis also explained that while Landon had strong business acumen, he was also refreshingly loyal to those around him.

“He was a true entrepreneur. He had so many people working for him and he would take them from show to show,” said Francis. “He rewarded their hard work with years and years of employment, which, in Hollywood, never happens. You’re working today; you’re fired tomorrow because the show ends. But he could make a hit and keep it going for ten years.

“So,” continued Francis, “people really worked hard for him and were loyal to him and he was loyal to them. It’s a great way to run a business – to get people to work hard, but also to treat you with respect.”

