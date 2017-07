Prince William Plays Goal with English Football Players

Loading...

Schedule 11:30 Jim Cantelon Today 12:00 Daily Mass 12:30 Food for Life 13:00 Tribal Trails 13:30 Laura-Lynn & Friends

Times are listed in ET. See Full Schedule for additional timezones and information.

Help with channel finder

July Notables

Watch The Latest ZNews

Call For Program Proposals



Experienced Canadian Producers: VisionTV is currently accepting programming proposals for our 2017/18 broadcast seasons and beyond. We’re looking for compelling and enlightening programs that celebrate and inform Canada’s Zoomers, our growing 45+ population. Themes such as; global aging trends, health, wellness, lifestyle, and new discoveries related to longevity. Visit our Producers’ Area for full info on how/what to submit. We’re looking for compelling and enlightening programs that celebrate and inform Canada’s Zoomers, our growing 45+ population. Themes such as; global aging trends, health, wellness, lifestyle, and new discoveries related to longevity. Visit ourfor full info on how/what to submit.