Elvis Presley’s Special Relationship with Hawaii

When thinking about the life of Elvis Presley, it’s easy to connect him back to his mystical home, Graceland. Located at 3764 Elvis Presley Blvd. in Memphis, TN, The King bought this residence in 1957 for $102,500 and lived there until his passing in 1977.

Nowadays, Graceland serves as the ultimate Elvis museum and a touchstone for the rock n’ roller’s biggest fans and admirers. Considering that Elvis was buried on the property after his death, clearly Graceland held a special place in his heart.

However, Elvis also had a gigantic affection for Hawaii. Clearly, the legendary musician had as good an eye for beautiful settings, as he had an ear for music.

Reads a blog entry at Graceland.com: “Elvis loved the beauty of Hawaii and the state’s laid-back atmosphere so much that he brought it home to Graceland. The lush greenery, peaceful waters and island feel fueled Elvis to redecorate the den at Graceland – a room we know today as The Jungle Room. Not only did it become a favorite place to hang out, but Elvis also recorded music in that room, too.”

Elvis’ love affair with the ‘Aloha State’ began in November 1957 when the “Love Me Tender” singer held his first concerts in Hawaii at Honolulu Stadium and the Schofield Army Barracks.

In 1961, Elvis would play a fundraising concert on the Pearl Harbor naval base at Bloch Arena, while in 1973 the transcendent “Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite” concert took place at the Honolulu International Center (now known as the Neal S. Blaisdell Center).

Elvis also filmed three of his 31 movies in Hawaii, including “Blue Hawaii,”“Paradise, Hawaiian Style” and “Girls! Girls! Girls!”

However, Hawaii wasn’t just where Elvis enjoyed working: he also used this great American state for recreational purposes. In 1968, 1969 and 1977, Elvis, along with his wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie vacationed together on the island. Because of Elvis’ fame, however, the family’s 1969 trip had to be done under the guise of a fake surname: Carpenter. Of course, Elvis starred as Dr. John Carpenter in his final film, “Change of Habit.”

Join VisionTV this month as we celebrate the life of Elvis with special film presentations like “Fun in Acapulco” (Wednesday, July 19 at Midnight ET/9pm PT), “It Happened At The World’s Fair” (Monday, July 24 at Midnight ET/9pm PT), “Double Trouble” (Tuesday, July 25 at Midnight ET/9pm PT) and “Easy Come, Easy Go” (Wednesday, July 26 at Midnight ET/9pm PT).

For our full slate of Elvis programming, click here to view the VisionTV schedule.

Also, ZoomerRadio is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Collingwood Elvis Festival from July 28-30. We hope to see you there in your blue suede shoes!

-Adam Grant