Check Out Jeremy Piven’s Beautiful $6.8 Million Pad!

Recently, we gave you a quick glimpse at some of the most memorable acting work “Mr. Selfridge” star Jeremy Piven has done throughout his 25+ year career. Apparently, his steady stream of quality employment and ability to shine in his roles hasn’t just benefited Piven’s legacy: it’s also had a positive influence on his bank account.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Piven has just purchased an eye-popping pad in the Mount Olympus region of Hollywood Hills West for a whopping $6.8 million. This home buy was confirmed by anonymous real estate sources who are not authorized to speak publicly about the transaction.

The 4,800-square foot home sits on a hilltop and brings with it an incredible view of the city and ocean. Piven’s new place is said to have a “switchback design that vaults the dining room ceiling, while creating a rooftop terrace above,” as well as a sizeable amount of outdoor living space.

Inside, the house boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a beautifully spacious kitchen and multiple game rooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace, soaking tub and a glass wall that opens up to a canyon-facing balcony.

On the outside, a magnificent infinity-edge pool is intact for those who love a dip with a view. For those chillier nights, a sunken fire pit can be gathered around.

For a closer look at Piven’s new place, check out the photo gallery below.

