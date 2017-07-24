Princes William & Harry Regret Last Phone Call with Princess Diana

It is tough to fathom that August 31, 2017 will mark 20 years since the tragic and untimely death of Princess Diana. She was an iconic role model; an admirable social issues advocate, as well as the doting mother of a pair of charming boys, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Recently, William and Harry have spoken in more detail about Diana’s life and sudden passing, not to mention the impact that event had on their lives. In a forthcoming ITV documentary titled “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” both sons reflected back on the final phone conversation they had with their mother.

“I can’t necessarily remember what I said, but all I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was,” explained Harry, who was just 12-years-old at the time.

He continued: “If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother…the things I would have said to her. Looking back at it now, it’s incredibly hard. I have to deal with that for the rest of my life: not knowing that it was the last time I’d speak to my mum – how differently that conversation would have panned out if I’d had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night.”

Looking back on August 31, 1997 and that night’s phone call with their mother, William remembers, “running around, minding our own business, playing with our cousins and having a very good time.” Thus, Harry and he rushed their goodbyes to get back to the fun they were having.

“If I’d known what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been quite so blasé about it,” offered William, who was then 15-years-old. “That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily.”

While both William and Harry have regrets about that night, they do believe that now – 20 years later – is as appropriate a time as any to celebrate the upstanding woman that their mother was.

“There’s not many days that go by that I don’t think of her,” confirmed William. “Her 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to…remember, you know, all the good things about her and hopefully provide maybe a different side of her that others haven’t seen before.”

