50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy Comes Back to Life on VisionTV!

Relationships between parents and children have lots of layers to them. Even if there is a natural, widespread love and support shared between the parties, there will always be bumps in the road. Sometimes, those bumps can lead to tension, but sometimes, those bumps can lead to worldwide, thrill-seeking adventures.

In “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy,” globetrotting, charismatic British entertainment personality Baz Ashmawy attempts to take his mother – 70-year-old Irish pensioner Nancy Ashmawy – out of her many comfort zones. To accomplish this, Baz brings Nancy to exotic destinations around the world and has her participate in stunts she’d otherwise cringe at the thought of doing. From there, Baz gets Nancy into the speeding off-road vehicle, warplane, skydiving suit, white water rapids, or presence of fierce alligators – hoping to not really kill her.

Join us for a special encore presentation of “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy”! Watch Baz and Nancy traverse the world Mondays (8pm ET/5pm PT) from July 31 through August 28. Click here for the complete episode guide!

Along the way, Baz and Nancy meet colourful characters that guide them through their many death-defying acts. Nancy, meanwhile, gets to visit spellbinding settings she could’ve never seen from her Irish kitchen.

Although there is some quintessential over-protective parenting, family bickering and hilarious shared moments, “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy” will ultimately warm your heart. While Baz and Nancy are in many ways two very different people, this series proves how much a family bond can grow and improve when given the opportunity to do so.

If you miss an episode of “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy,” please note that it will be available to watch online for one week after its original broadcast date.