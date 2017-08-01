That Time Princess Diana Surprised Prince William with Supermodels

When we think about the positive aspects of Princess Diana’s life, it’s tough to not look at the wonderful bond she had with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Even though her passing occurred far too soon, she did leave her sons with some truly positive, if not humorous memories.

As part of the new ITV documentary special, “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” William and Harry spoke about how regretful they were regarding the final conversation they had with their mother, but also reflected on lighter moments.

In fact, there was a particular instance that proved – like most mothers – Diana enjoyed having a little fun at her son’s expense.

“[One time] I came home from school to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs,” remembered William.

“I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall,” he continued. “And I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled. I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up.”

The image of an adolescent Prince William stumbling up the stairs with globally respected supermodels waiting to greet him is certainly a priceless one. Seeing that he remembers that experience 20+ years on, proves just how much that moment still means to him. And, of course, it gives further insight into the lengths Diana would go to give one of her children such a special memory.

“We felt, you know, incredibly loved, Harry and I,” said William at a separate point of the documentary. “I’m very grateful that that love still [exists].”

Added Harry: “It was that love, that even if she was on the other side of a room, as a son, you could feel it.”

-Adam Grant