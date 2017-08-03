Watch Out Ringo, Paul McCartney is Drumming Now!

It is no secret that Paul McCartney is a super-talented person. While his time in The Beatles did more than enough to certify him as a music icon, McCartney has remained prominent thanks to his continual desire to make quality music.

One way that McCartney has been able to do this is through collaborating. Recently, he played bass on Ringo Starr’s new song “We’re on the Road Again.” Now, word has gotten out that he will appear on the new album from Grammy Award-winning rock outfit, Foo Fighters. But, this isn’t your normal McCartney guest spot.

As it was explained during a Foo Fighters interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, McCartney’s contribution will include a snare, a symbol and sticks.

“Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” revealed Foo Fighters lead vocalist and guitarist, Dave Grohl. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Added an unspecified member of the band: “[McCartney] hadn’t even heard of the song. He comes in and Dave picked up an acoustic and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”

In fact, Grohl and McCartney previously collaborated on the song “Cut Me Some Slack.” This track was featured in the 2013 Grohl-directed documentary, “Sound City.”

You can hear how McCartney’s drum skills sound when Foo Fighters release their ninth studio album, “Concrete and Gold,” on September 15.

Tune in for tunes every Friday night on VisionTV, as we present a special selection of programming geared toward the music fan in all of us. Click here for more information!

-Adam Grant