Watch 96-Year-Old Woman Get Birthday Surprise from Doc Martin Cast

Martin Clunes may be one crotchety fellow when acting the part of Dr. Martin Ellingham, but he certainly has a much kinder spirit when the cameras aren’t rolling.

This past July, “Doc Martin” super fan Megan Dixon celebrated her 96th birthday and received the ultimate gift: a video greeting from Clunes.

At the beginning of the clip, Clunes explains how Dixon’s friend Mary McCarthy managed to get his attention. From there, Clunes gives way to individual messages from “Doc Martin” co-stars Caroline Catz (Louisa), Ian McNeice (Bert Large), John Marquez (PC Penhale) and Selina Cadell (Mrs. Tishell).

The video wraps with a group shot of the “Doc Martin” cast and crew gathered together to exclaim: “Hello Megan!”

“Megan said it was lovely and she thanked [Clunes]. She named each of the people in the message as they came up,” explained McCarthy. “She likes everyone except Mrs. Tishnel, as she said she’s a fusspot.”

Continued McCarthy: “[Megan] said she wouldn’t like Dr. Martin as her doctor, because he’s too blunt. But, she loves him as a person.”

It’s truly great to see such a memorable moment happen for Dixon! After all, her dedication to Clunes and “Doc Martin” is so great, that it includes having a picture of the Doc Martin character on her bedroom wall.

You can watch the video below!

-Adam Grant