Fans Salute Elvis Presley on 40th Anniversary of his Death

Last night at Graceland, thousands upon thousands of Elvis Presley admirers gathered for the annual Elvis Candlelight Vigil, an event in which the life of the King of Rock ‘N Roll is remembered. Each year, the vigil commences on the evening of August 15 and carries over to the morning of August 16.

This year, however, had a heightened level of significance attached to it, as today, August 16, 2017, marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ untimely death at the age of 42.

According to People.com, Priscilla Presley, 72, was on hand and spent time speaking with fans of her late husband. Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was also in attendance with her son Benjamin, and twin daughters Harper and Finley.

“I didn’t see him as this movie star or this huge iconic singer,” said Priscilla, while speaking with Australia’s “Today” show on Wednesday, August 16. “I saw him at probably one of the most vulnerable times of his life. Losing his mother and then of course being drafted, which was devastating at the top of his career. So he poured his heart out to me.”

For those who were unable to make it out to Graceland for Elvis Week and its accompanying candlelight vigil, the latter can be streamed. Click here to watch the emotional gathering online.

In late July, Canadian fans of the King gathered for the yearly Collingwood Elvis Festival. ZoomerRadio, who is a sponsor of the event and a big-time supporter of Elvis’ greatest hits, made the trek north with a bus full of fans. In the video below, you can enjoy a look back at the hip-shaking day that it was.

-Adam Grant