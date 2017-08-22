Martin Clunes Reunites with Past Co-Star at Dog & Horse Show

Unlike his “Doc Martin” character, Martin Clunes has proven time and time again that he is an avid animal lover. One such example of this passion for the beloved British actor is the Buckham Fair, an annual event led by Clunes and his wife Philippa.

Happening since 2009, the Buckham Fair features vendors, carnival rides, vintage vehicles, as well as – most importantly – a sizeable array of family-friendly horse and dog exhibitions. Not including 2017 figures, the Buckham Fair has raised £413,500 for multiple charities.

This year’s edition of the Buckham Fair occurred on August 20 and featured a reunion of Clunes and his “Men Behaving Badly” co-star, Neil Morrissey. Together, the duo shared some laughs as they judged a contest to determine which dog looked the most like Morrissey.

Despite the rain pouring down, Clunes and his mate Morrissey appeared to be having a grand time seeking out the most comparable canine.

“What a day! Thank you so much for the incredible support for this year’s Buckham Fair in aid of the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance,” read a post on the Buckham Fair’s official Facebook page. “To all those who patiently waited in the traffic to get in, we salute you. For those who got stuck in the mud when the rain came down, and patiently waited for our tractor to pull you out, thank you!”

Below, please be sure to check out a photo gallery of the Buckham Fair!

-Adam Grant

-Main Photo by: Faye Neal

