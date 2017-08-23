Poldark Stars Appear in Loving Vincent, an Oil Painted Feature Film

To this day, Vincent Van Gogh is still viewed as one of the greatest, most inspiring artists to have ever walked this earth. Considering his ability to push creative boundaries, it’s only fitting that a movie about him would do the same.

With “Loving Vincent,” audiences will be treated to the first ever oil painted feature film. To make this project possible, reports the Evening Standard, 100 artists were brought aboard to create thousands of paintings that would serve as the basis of the film.

“On 27th July 1890 a gaunt figure stumbled down a drowsy high street at twilight in the small French country town of Auvers,” reads a description on the film’s official website.

It continued: “The man was carrying nothing; his hands clasped to a fresh bullet wound leaking blood from his belly. This was Vincent van Gogh, then a little known artist; now the most famous artist in the world. His tragic death has long been known, what has remained a mystery is how and why he came to be shot. ‘Loving Vincent’ tells that story.”

Poldark stars Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson both had the privilege to star in what looks to be quite groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Tomlinson plays Adeline Ravoux, daughter of Arthur Ravoux, the landlord who cared for Van Gogh the weeks leading up to his death. You may recall Adeline was the subject of the 1890 Van Gogh work, “Portrait of Adeline.”

Meanwhile, Turner appears in “Loving Vincent” as Boatman, a character inspired by Van Gogh’s “Bank of the Oise at Auvers” painting.

“Loving Vincent” will arrive in select theatres on September 22. Stay tuned to find out when it can be seen in Canada. Until then, you can watch the spellbindingly beautiful trailer for the film below.

If you’re a fan of “Poldark,” do note that season three will air on VisionTV in 2018.

-Adam Grant