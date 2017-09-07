Canadian Screen Legend, Donald Sutherland, to Receive Honorary Oscar

When it comes to whom Canadians should recognize as one of this country’s greatest acting exports, Donald Sutherland has to be near the top of that list. Sure, he may not be as much of a household Hollywood name as Jim Carrey, Mike Myers, Ryan Gosling, or Pamela Anderson have, but Sutherland’s longevity and consistent quality of work are undeniable.

One organization that agrees with the latter is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who yesterday announced Sutherland as a recipient of an honorary Oscar. The ceremony will be held on November 11 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, in California.

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, the 82-year-old Sutherland’s first acting credit dates back to 1962. In all, Sutherland’s filmography is more than 140 works deep, and includes memorable roles in “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “JFK,” “The Client” and “The Hunger Games” series. He also had a rather ‘cheeky’ performance in the bombastic frat house comedy, “Animal House.”

Writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman and director Agnes Varda will also be receiving honorary Oscars in 2017.

“This year’s Governors Awards reflect the breadth of international, independent and mainstream filmmaking, and are tributes to four great artists whose work embodies the diversity of our shared humanity,” commented Academy President John Bailey in a prepared statement.

Sutherland, who is currently in Rome filming a new project, has yet to publically comment on his Oscar nod. However, his publicist confirmed with CBC.ca that Sutherland is aware of the honour and is “thrilled” about it.

As you may know, Sutherland’s son Kiefer is also an accomplished actor and musician. He is famously known for his roles in “The Lost Boys,” “Flatliners” and “24.”

-Adam Grant

-Main photo by: Sarah Dunn