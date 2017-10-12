Downton Abbey Exhibition Coming to New York!

With a series like “Downton Abbey,” it’s hard to not want to ensconce yourself in all that made it wonderful. Now, for a limited time, New York City will play host to Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.

Located at 218 W 57th Street, between Broadway and 7th Avenue, this exhibit “transports you to post-Edwardian England, where the characters and the iconic house come to life. You’ll be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture, and some of the most memorable moments from the show’s six-season run.”

In the exhibit, fans will be able to get up-close with settings seen on “Downton Abbey” (i.e. Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen), not to mention the elegant costumes, era-specific props and splendid photography of the series’ characters.

“Most guests will spend between 60 and 90 minutes exploring the exhibition,” reads an excerpt from the venue’s FAQ section. “Guests are welcome to stay for as long or as little as they would like during hours of operation.”

Another wonderful feature is the ability to pre-arrange an opportunity to dine in the Crawley’s dining room. Here, fans “will experience all the elegance and service of a dinner at Downton Abbey.”

The exhibit opens on November 18 and run through January 2018. Tickets are available for $15-$30, depending on your age.

For a closer look at this wonderfully fan-friendly experience, please check out the video below.

-Adam Grant

If you love “Downton Abbey,” then you will certainly appreciate the bountiful collection of British programming that can be seen on VisionTV. Click here to see what we have coming up!