Call the Midwife’s Helen George Reveals Her Baby’s Name

Understandably so, many celebrities do their best to keep their children sheltered from media and fans. From seeking privacy, to maintaining a certain level of normalcy, there is a lot of acceptable reasoning.

Other celebrities, though, don’t mind going public regarding their children – and the memorable experiences that come along with being a parent, new or otherwise.

Currently, we can place “Call the Midwife” star Helen George on the side of wanting to share a bit about her newborn daughter.

Earlier this month, George took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first child. In photos with George, along with her partner and co-star Jack Ashton, it was revealed that their little bundle of joy arrived early, and ahead of her own baby shower. Thus, she too was able to attend.

Now, a few weeks later, George has finally let the world know what her daughter’s name is: Wren Ivy. How cute is that?

Of course, upon seeing this announcement on George’s official Instagram account, thousands of the actress’ fans offered positive reactions.

On September 4, George made headlines when she appeared with a big baby belly at the TV Choice Awards in Britain. Many who reported on that event viewed it as George’s public pregnancy reveal.

-Adam Grant

Our little Wren Ivy A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

