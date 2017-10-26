Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade Premieres November 3 on VisionTV!

Get ready for a fun, new excuse to loosen up those vocal chords and sing-along with VisionTV! On Friday, November 3 (8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT) join us for the world premiere of “Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade.”

Hosted by actress, artist, author, radio host and singer Marilyn Lightstone, “Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade” modernizes the classic music/variety series so that you can shake-your-tail-feather back in time and revisit the classic pop tunes you grew up with.

Throughout season one, the mightily talented Lightstone is accompanied by the Zoomer Players: David Warrick (music director, pianist) and Moshe Hammer (violinist) jam with the Zoomer Band, while vocalists Thom Allison, Simon Spiro, Judy Marshak and the Ault Sisters sing to the hilltops.

Together, this accomplished collective of musicians enthusiastically performs radio dial-stopping songs like “Sing Sing Sing,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Cry,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “Accentuate the Positive,” “Shine on Harvest Moon,” “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” “Danny Boy,” and many more. Along the way, you’ll also learn about the backstories attached to these hits.

Marilyn, your host for Your All Time Classic Hit Parade, is one of Canada’s most respected actresses and multi-disciplinary artists, known for her moving and award winning performances on stage, screen, and television. You’ll know her best from her beloved role as Miss Stacy in “Anne of Green Gables” and “Road to Avonlea.” Additionally, Marilyn is the voice of ZoomerTV and the host of Nocturne on the New Classical FM.

A fun dose of comic relief is added to each episode of “Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade,” as performers put on light-hearted live parody promos for the New Classical FM, ZoomerRadio, IdeaCity, CARP and Zoomer Magazine.

Since this musical extravaganza is filmed in front of a live studio audience at Toronto’s Zoomer Hall, those in the crowd are soon whisked out onto the dance floor to sing and dance-along with the Zoomer Players.

Get animated and get ready to relive music’s golden era with Marilyn Lightstone and “Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade”!

-Adam Grant

To learn more about the Zoomer Players, visit the official “Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade” fan page! Here, you’ll be treated to performer bios, a behind-the-scenes photo gallery, videos, as well as episode airdates and synopses.

You can find all of that enjoyment at: http://visiontv.ca/hitparade