Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to the late Fats Domino

On Wednesday, October 25, it was revealed that influential rock n’ roll singer-songwriter and pianist, Fats Domino, had died at the age of 89. Like Tom Petty and The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie – who both passed away earlier this month – Domino left behind a mountain of quality music and a sizeable cultural impact that music fans will explore for decades to come.

Shortly after the news of Domino’s death emerged, Paul McCartney issued a touching tribute to the artist.

“Rest in peace Fats Domino, the great rock n’ roll pianist and singer who thrilled us in our early days in Liverpool,” wrote McCartney on his official website. “His hit records like ‘Ain’t That A Shame’, ‘Blueberry Hill’, ‘I’m In Love Again’ and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock n’ roll.”

McCartney also fondly reflected on the time in which The Beatles met Domino in his hometown of New Orleans: “He was wearing a huge star spangled diamond encrusted watch which was our first encounter with bling!”

Beyond admiring Domino’s wide-eyed wardrobe choices, McCartney made sure to point out just how big of an inspiration he was to the fab four.

“[Domino’s] voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on [The Beatles] and his appearance in the film ‘The Girl Can’t Help It’ was truly magnificent. As one of my favourite rock n’ roll singers, I will remember him fondly and always think of him with that twinkle in his eye.”

-Adam Grant