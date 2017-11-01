E-News Icon zNews Icon Twitter icon RSS Feeds

ONE Time to Get Fit Contest

Posted on November 1, 2017

How are you getting fit this fall?

ONE and Bulova would like to know!

You could win 1 of 5 beautiful Bulova Rubaiyat ladies’ diamond timepieces worth $1195 each!

From the new Rubaiyat Collection, these timepieces are legendary heritage reinvented in a rose-gold tone stainless steel case with over 50 diamonds individually hand set.

Discover more at Bulova.com and ENTER THIS CONTEST HERE.

Contest closes November 20, 2017 at 11:59pm ET | 5 weekly draws will be held starting Oct. 23 | Must be 19 or older to enter | Contest not open to residents of Québec

