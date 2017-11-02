Miranda Hart’s Never-ending Ambition

At the age of 44, Miranda Hart has already accomplished so much in her career. She’s stood tall on the stand-up comedy circuit, got her own sitcom off the ground (“Miranda”) starred in a popular British drama (“Call the Midwife“), wrote a children’s book (“The Girl with the Lost Smile”) and was the leading lady in a London theatre production (“Annie”). There are a lot more credits and accolades, of course, but you get the idea.

However, Hart is not yet at the point in her life where she just wants to sit back and be nostalgic about her past successes. Rather, Hart remains focused on moving forward and wracking up new experiences – even ones that seem a tad out there.

“There’s so much I want to do. Everything. Max life out,” said Hart in an interview with the Financial Times. “I would love to do more films, work abroad; I would love to do another musical and learn more songs and dances; I would love to write a farce for theatre; I would love to direct theatre; I would love to have a smallholding with chickens and pigs; I would love to play tennis on centre court at Wimbledon; I would love to do a scene with Julia Roberts or Meryl Streep; I would love to go camping in the wild; I would love to set up a charity to encourage young people out of anxiety and into a career in the arts. But ultimately, I want a peaceful, simple, happy, healthy life, please.”

Perhaps Hart could star in a movie about a 40-something’s improbable run to the Wimbledon final? Streep could play Hart’s kind, yet demanding coach, while Roberts could be her ultra-competitive, snarky on-court rival? Just a thought.

While Hart’s ambition is at an optimal level right now, she doesn’t seem to view her quest for continued excellence as something she necessarily needs to force.

“I don’t feel like I am driving on, or striving any more, which is a great relief,” added Hart. “It’s always about finding the real purpose behind why I am doing something – at work that means giving people laughter, escapism and a moment of joy and hope, as we all struggle and need that.”

-Adam Grant

It may only be November, but the holiday season is right around the corner!

This December, VisionTV will air “Miranda – The Perfect Christmas.” Stay tuned for more information on when this piece of festive fun can be seen.