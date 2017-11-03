Neil Young Auctioning Off Personal Treasures

Neil Young is one of the most prolific musicians Canada has ever sent into the world. He’s written, recorded and performed an eclectic body of work since the 1960s, with hits like “Heart of Gold,” “Helpless,” “Harvest Moon,” “Hurricane,” and “Cinnamon Girl” helping build his legacy. As it turns out, however, Young is quite the collector also.

On December 9, Julien’s Auctions will begin a single owner sale of some of Young’s prized possessions. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Bridge School, “an innovative organization educating children with severe speech and physical impairments” founded by Young and his one-time wife, Pegi.

“Collecting all of these items has been my great joy. They have provided a source of inspiration, fun and creativity throughout my life,” said Young in a prepared statement. “Now it is time to share them with others in the world whom I hope will enjoy and love them as much as I have.”

Included in the auction is Young’s extensive, 200+ item Lionel model train collection. Pieces of this particular lot are valued anywhere from $2,000 to $9,000.

Also up for grabs are a number of Young’s classic cars “that served as muses [for] many of his songs.” In this mix you’ll find a 1954 Cadillac Fleetwood Imperial 8-passenger limousine, a 1948 Buick Roadmaster Hearse, as well as a 1953 Buick Roadmaster Skylark Convertible (50th anniversary special edition) with a steering hub that denotes “customized for Neil Young.” The latter’s estimated value is $100,000 to $130,000.

For musicians or instrument/gear collectors, a number of Young’s guitars, amplifiers, and other various recording tools will be available to purchase.

If you are a Paul McCartney fan, perhaps you’d like to purchase the flannel shirt in which Young once wore when performing with the Beatle.

-Adam Grant

