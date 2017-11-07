Cold Feet Stars Delve into their Thoughts on Success

No matter your walk of life, success isn’t something that just happens. It requires time, dedication, hard work, focus and motivation. For actors, however, success is often measured differently than anyone else who is considered good at their jobs.

Some actors can be great at bringing a script to life, but may not catch the right break, at the right time, which would’ve ultimately led to stardom.

For James Nesbitt and John Thomson, both have achieved a respectable level of success and stardom thanks largely to their roles as Adam and Pete on the hit British series, “Cold Feet.”

Now seven seasons into the series and decades deep into careers as actors, both Nesbitt and Thomson have interesting views about success.

“If you’re lucky enough to be successful, as I have been, there is unquestionably luck attached to that,” explains Nesbitt. “There’s been a huge amount of luck attached to my success. Although there’s also a hell of a lot of hard work attached to it.

“You have to want to work,” he continues. “You can’t rest on your laurels. Probably in any job, but certainly in mine, because there’s always someone there to replace you. So I’m still challenged and stimulated by it. I still feel the next job is my first job. I’m still looking for new writing, new interpretations of things. Hard work sustains success.”

As for Thomson, he understands that you’re only as good as your most recent work. Thus, he always finds it important to be quite discerning when it comes to determining his next professional move.

“It’s like they say in this business, you’re only as good as your last performance. Or that’s what you’re remembered for,” offers Thomson. “The public are quite kind. People say they are very unforgiving. That’s not always the case. If you are in something bad they are prepared to forget it sometimes.

“Fortunately my last success was the return of Cold Feet. So I’m lucky. As an actor who has been in the business for 30 years now, you have to be very mindful of what you accept,” he adds. “In your earlier career your field is a little bit wider. But in your latter years you’re very careful. I’ll know about 20 pages in whether something is well written. You can afford to be a little bit more fussy. But sometimes it’s a gamble. And sometimes that gamble pays off.”

-Adam Grant



