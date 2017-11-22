4 Weeks of Christmas: Merry Movies for the Holiday Season

As the temperatures dip, the snow fills the ground and gifts get wrapped before finding a home beneath the Christmas tree, so does the desire to gather around the television for your favourite holiday films.

Once again, VisionTV becomes The Nation’s Christmas Station and proudly presents the 4 weeks of Christmas, a festive collection of programming designed to keep you warmly entertained. Starting December 4, toss on your favourite reindeer jumper, get that cocoa piping hot, put up your feet and get into the holiday spirit with a selection of family-friendly movies, music and specials.

In the first of our 4 Weeks of Christmas previews, we’d like to share with you our Santa-certified selection of ho-ho-holiday movies!

“The Man Who Saved Christmas”

Monday, December 4 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Wednesday, December 20 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

During World War I, the inventor of the Erector Set was convinced to put aside his toy-making to support the war effort, but the horrors of the conflict forced him to rethink his decision. “The Man Who Saved Christmas” stars Jason Alexander, Ed Asner and Kelly Rowan.

“Wind at My Back Christmas”

Tuesday, December 5 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Christmas in New Bedford is not how it should be. Grace (Kathryn Greenwood) and her mother have gone to Europe to recover her husband’s belongings when war breaks out and they are stranded. At home, sister-in-law Toppy is in a tizzy because she is directing the town pageant, but the script is a flop. Nephew Hub, who is planning on becoming a priest, returns home from school for the holidays and brings a surprise with him – a girlfriend who is a Jewish refugee.

“Road to Christmas”

Wednesday, December 6 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

High-powered fashion photographer Claire Jameson (Jennifer Grey) finds herself stranded on the way to her dream Christmas-time wedding in Aspen. When Tom Pullman (Clark Gregg) and his 13-year old daughter Hilly kindly offer her a ride, none of them realize that their journey is just beginning, and it will leave all of them in a very different place than where they began.

“Prancer”

Wednesday, December 6 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

In “Prancer,” farm girl nurses a wounded reindeer she believes is one of Santa’s, hoping to bring it back to health in time for Christmas. Her holiday spirit inspires those around her, something her disheartened father is having trouble understanding.

“Prancer” stars Sam Elliott (as John Riggs) and Cloris Leachman (as Mrs. McFarland).

“Crazy for Christmas”

Thursday, December 7 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

This made-for-cabe holiday treat stars Howard Hesseman as Fred Nickells, a lonely old eccentric who intends to spend Christmas Eve driving around town in a limo and tossing huge wads of money to deserving pedestrians. To this end, Nickells hires chauffeur Shannon McManus-Johnson (Andrea Roth), a single mom who’d much rather spend the Night Before Christmas with her son Trevor (Jason Spevack).

“An Avonlea Christmas”

Tuesday, December 12 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

“An Avonlea Christmas,” also known as “Happy Christmas Miss King,” pays tribute to the indomitable Hetty King (Jackie Burroughs), who winds up hospitalized during the holiday season. There, homesick and alone, she begins to re-evaluate her life.

For a complete look at VisionTV’s full selection of Christmas movies, yuletide music programs and seasonal specials, please visit our Holiday Specials section by clicking, or tapping, the photo below.

Here, you’ll be able to discover when you can watch your festive favourites!

“All I Want for Christmas”

Wednesday, December 13 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

With lots of humor, heart and yuletide sparkle, All I Want For Christmas is all you could want in a family film treat. Ethan Randall and Thora Birch play the siblings who come up with a hilarious plan to reunite their parents (Harley Jane Kozak and Jamey Sheridan). Movie legend Lauren Bacall plays the sympathetic grandmother who assists the kids. And Leslie Nielsen appears as Santa Claus.

“The National Tree”

Thursday, December 14 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Sixteen-year-old Rock Burdock does not see eye to eye with his father. But when his tree, a beautiful Sitka Spruce wins a contest to be the next Washington National Tree, Rock is forced to take a six day road trip with his dad, Corey Burdock (Andrew McCarthy) who reluctantly agrees to transport the massive spruce on a flatbed trailer with Rock as his traveling companion.

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas”

Monday, December 18 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

With a duty to deliver every last letter before Christmas, the beloved quartet of post office detectives – Oliver (Eric Mabius), Shane (Kristin Booth), Rita (Crystal Lowe) and Norman (Geoff Gustafson) – are working around the clock to redirect Santa’s mail just as Oliver runs into his former Sunday school teacher (Marion Ross).

“November Christmas”

Tuesday, December 18 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

Set in a small New England town, this emotional tear-jerker tells the story of a community coming together to give a little girl and her family an early holiday season and Christmas in November.

“November Christmas” stars John Corbett, Sam Elliott and Karen Allen.

“Silent Night”

Tuesday, December 19 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

A gripping drama based on a true story that took place on Christmas Eve, 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge. A remarkable schoolteacher, Elisabeth Vincken, and her 12-year-old son, Fritz, give refuge and dinner to three American GI’s and a band of German soldiers at her small cabin in the Ardennes Forest of Germany.

“The Belles of St. Trinian’s”

Wednesday December 20 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

Thursday, December 21 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Another rip-roaring farce set among the uninhibited pupils of this particularly unorthodox school. The Sultan of Makyad decides to send his favorite daughter to an English school and chooses St Trinian’s because it is conveniently close to the stables where his racehorses are trained.

“White Christmas”

Monday, December 25, 9pm ET/6pm PT

“White Christmas” spins the romantic and humorous tale of Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye), two Army buddies who became a top-notch musical comedy team after the war and are now the toast of Broadway. While on the road in Florida, the stars become involved with two aspiring singers, the sister act of Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen).