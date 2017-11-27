A Royal Engagement: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Marry in 2018

After much speculation regarding the seriousness of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle’s relationship, comes word that the couple will marry in the spring of 2018. Specific details regarding the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled,” said Prince Charles on behalf of he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. “We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.”

In a note shared by Clarence House, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan got engaged earlier this month in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II was made aware of this exciting news ahead of today’s revelation.

As for the ring, it was designed by Harry and features two diamonds that once belonged to Princess Diana. Furthermore, the largest diamond on the ring is from Botswana. The band itself is made out of gold.

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” reads a statement issued by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate.

According to the BBC, Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship began in July 2016 and the duo made their first official appearance as a couple at the Toronto Invictus Games this past September.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry,” reads a statement issued on behalf of Meghan’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. “Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Harry and Meghan will reside in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

-Adam Grant

Here’s a look at a brief public appearance made by Harry and Meghan earlier today: