4 Weeks of Christmas: Majestic Music Specials for the Holiday Season

“The Wonder of Christmas: Santino Fontana”

Tuesday, December 5 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 4)

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir joins with Broadway star Santino Fontana to sing joyfully of the magic of Christmas and the excitement of its traditions.

“We Need a Little Christmas with Angela Lansbury”

Wednesday, December 6 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 5)

Wednesday, December 19 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 18)

Tuesday, December 26 at 1am ET/10pm PT (Dec. 25)

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square with guest artist Angela Lansbury present “We Need a Little Christmas” from “Mame” composed by Jerry Herman and arranged by Lex de Azevedo.

“Christmas Together With The Barra MacNeils”

Thursday, December 7 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

Friday, December 8 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

A concert with The Barra MacNeils, Scottish guest artist Maggie MacInnes and a guest trio of Acadian vocalists, Monique Poirier, Isabelle Therialt and Patricia Richard. Filmed with a live audience.

“The Carols of Christmas with the St. Michael’s Choir”

Friday, December 8 at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT

Tuesday, December 12 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 11)

Wednesday, December 13 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 12)

Join us for a magical, heartwarming half hour of Christmas favourites, sung by the beautiful, angelic voices of St. Michael’s Choir School’s Junior & Senior Choirs. Classical96.3fm was thrilled to welcome these talented boys into our Zoomer Hall to film two sparkling seasonal specials in front of a live audience of contest winners.

“Time to Sing Christmas”

December 2017 (Click here to view episode dates and times.)

During the holiday season, join hosts Marshall Hall and Rosalie Drysdale for three, very special episodes of Time To Sing that celebrate our most treasured, well known and loved Christmas songs. Gather family and friends together for some joyous caroling right in your own living room!

“The Carols of Christmas”

Thursday, December 14 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

This holiday spectacular produced exclusively for VisionTV, features seasonal favourites and celebrates what we all love most about the holiday season: the music! Recorded at Moses Znaimer’s ZoomerPlex, in Liberty Village, this television special highlights some of Canada’s most cherished singers, musicians and holiday songs. Hosted by Classical Musician-at-Large, Kathleen Kajioka, it features performances by La Jeunesse Youth Orchestra, Voices of Victory Youth Choir, the esteemed Victoria Scholars Men’s Ensemble Choir and Marilyn Lightstone.

“People Who Sing Together: Christmas Special”

Friday, December 15 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT

Choirs who have previously performed on “People Who Sing Together,” gather to present audiences with their favourite Christmas hymns and carols. Along the way, learn some fascinating historical facts about the songs these incredible choirs lend their voices to.

“Angels We Have Heard on High: A God’s Greatest Hits Christmas”

Friday, December 15 at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT

The Christmas season is defined by the sight of twinkling lights, the smell of roasting chestnuts and, of course, the sound of carols. This special hour-long episode brings together performers from the third season in a celebration of the holidays. Featuring vibrant performances from Ali Mathews, Jacob Moon, The Once, Chris Andrews, Andrew Craig, The Lower Lights and more, we hear stories about the holidays and, through the music, try to determine why the power of Christmas carols has endured through the centuries. Featuring Gabriel’s Message, Angels We Have Heard on High, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, What Child Is This and more.

“Gospel Challenge”

Monday, December 18 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

In Gospel Challenge, aspiring gospel vocalists in three Canadian cities come together to live out a dream. Under the guidance of the country’s most acclaimed professional choir leaders, they will have just one week, from auditions to final bows, to prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime televised performance in front of a live audience.

“Matt Dusk, My Funny Valentine: The Chet Baker Songbook Special”

Friday, December 29 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

An exclusive AM740 broadcast from the ZoomerPlex in Toronto, Canadian Jazz crooner Matt Dusk returns to his jazz roots with his fifth full-length studio album, “My Funny Valentine: The Chet Baker Songbook.” AM740 Host Norm Edwards chats with Matt about the music and his change in style from the large and grandiose sounds of Bobby Darrin, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra to the understated melodies of Chet Baker.

“A Brighter New Year”

Friday, December 29 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

Tuesday, January 2 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Jan. 1)

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs songs for a brighter new year. The show includes performances of “New Year,” “Auld Lang Syne,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and more.

“Reflections of a New Year”

Tuesday, December 29 at 2am ET/11pm PT (Dec. 28)

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s “Reflections of a New Year” special includes musical and spoken word performances. Featured songs include “Fill the World with Love,” “Look at the World” and “New Year.”