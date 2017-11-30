4 Weeks of Christmas: Crafty, Tasty & Celebratory Holiday Specials

There is no doubt that one of the best parts of the Christmas season is the food, drink, decorations and gifts that we prance across while visiting family and friends. We stuff our bellies, responsibly cheers to the year that was, and marvel at well-dressed trees and elaborate stacks of gifts. All are quite fantastically festive, don’t you think?

Once again, VisionTV becomes The Nation’s Christmas Station and proudly presents the 4 weeks of Christmas, a festive collection of programming designed to keep you warmly entertained. Starting in December, untangle those knotted Christmas lights, plug-in that inflatable eight-foot Santa Claus for the lawn, make sure there’s enough egg nog to go around, and get into the holiday spirit with a selection of family-friendly movies, music and specials.

Download our full VisionTV 4 Weeks of Christmas 2017 Prime Time Schedule

In the third of our 4 Weeks of Christmas previews, we’d like to share with you our lovely list of Kringle-tastic holiday specials that’ll provide you with scrumptious recipes, amazing adult beverages, and creative Christmas crafts.

“Are You Being Served? Christmas Cracker”

Friday, December 1 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Wednesday, December 13 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Thursday, December 21 at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT

To improve Christmas sales, Mr. Grace decides that all the staff should wear novelty costumes – much to their annoyance.

“Crackers About Christmas”

Monday, December 4 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

In this tinseltastic one-off we celebrate the great eccentrics for whom Christmas means a whole lot more than December 25th. Their extreme yuletide obsession runs 24/7, 365 days of the year.

“Organic Panic Christmas Special: Christmas Food”

Monday, December 4 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

Friday, December 8 at 2pm ET/11am PT

In “Organic Panic Christmas Special: Christmas Food,” the first “Organic Panic” one-hour Christmas special, chef Miriam Streiman shows Gino, Catherine and their three older children how to cook an organic, as well as a conventional Christmas dinner.

“Organic Panic Christmas Special: Christmas Decorations and Gifts”

Tuesday, December 5 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

Friday, December 15 at 2pm ET/11am PT

“Organic Panic Christmas: Decorations and Gifts” will focus on all of the other aspects of Christmas like the presents, the decorations, the events and what role organics have to play in them.

“Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2016”

Wednesdays (December 6-20) 9pm ET/6pm PT

Kirstie’s back for the festive season and this year she’s celebrating everything that makes a magical British Christmas. “Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas” is taking inspiration from around the UK from the snowcapped hills and castles of Scotland, to the rolling hills of England and glowing lights of London.

“Father Ted Christmas Special – A Christmassy Ted”

Thursday, December 7 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Wednesday, December 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Fathers Ted, Dougal, Jack and Mrs. Doyle prepare for Christmas on Craggy Island. The usual nightmare of Christmas shopping becomes a reality when Ted and Dougal find themselves lost in the lingerie section of a local department store. The embarrassment is compounded when six other priests are revealed to be in the same fix.

For a complete look at VisionTV's full selection of Christmas movies, yuletide music programs and seasonal specials

Here, you’ll be able to discover when you can watch your festive favourites!

“Are You Being Served? Punch and Judy”

Friday, December 8 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Friday, December 22 at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT

The staff of the ladies’ and gents’ departments don’t participate in a storewide strike, so to smooth things over, they present a life-size Punch and Judy show for the other employees’ children.

“Hanukkah, The Festival of Light”

Monday, December 8 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

Monday, December 11 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

VisionTV and scholar, entertainer and host of One’s Kabalah Yoga, Audi Gozlan, brings you a compelling, informative and revealing look at this 8-day Jewish celebration from the ancient miracle at its beginning to its continued importance and relevance in modern life.

“Rick Stein’s Cornish Christmas”

Tuesday, December 12 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

The people of Cornwall are proud of the fact that they do things differently, and the Christmas celebrations in this beautiful part of England have their own unique flavours and sounds. Home for a while from his worldwide adventures, Rick Stein has a chance to enjoy Christmas in his beloved adopted county, joining in the ancient festival of Wassailing and cooking his own goose! With Cornish Christmas music and the occasional glass of Cornish beers and ciders, this is a festive feast guaranteed to get viewers in the best seasonal spirits.

“Are You Being Served? Christmas 1981”

Friday, December 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Monday, December 25 at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT

The staff wants to get a coat-of-arms for Old Mr. Grace’s 90th birthday, but can’t figure out exactly from where his ancestors came.

“Kirstie’s Vintage Home: Christmas Special”

Tuesday, December 19 at 11pm ET/8pm PT

Kirstie Allsopp continues to spread her love of all things vintage and handmade as she looks to the past for inspiration to help create the perfect family Christmas. From Victorian festive touches to the Germanic origins of many of our modern traditions, from beautiful decorations to delectable foodie treats, “Kirstie’s Vintage Christmas” will be sure to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

“Twelve Drinks of Christmas”

Wednesday, December 27 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Giles Coren and Alexander Armstrong put together their definitive Christmas selection pack. But theirs won’t come in a net stocking with a cardboard Santa at the top. It’ll come in bottles. However, just like the traditional selection pack, over-enthusiastic consumption may cause nausea. Together, they’ll be looking for twelve different festive drinks they can agree on.

“Victoria Wood’s Nice Cup of Tea”

Wednesday, December 27 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

Comedy legend Victoria Wood travels the globe to explore Britain’s love affair with tea; the little plant that changed the world.