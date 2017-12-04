Call the Midwife’s Helen George Brings Attention to Senior Citizen Loneliness

As Trixie Franklin on “Call the Midwife,” actress Helen George has taken on a character that doesn’t shy away from helping others. Outside of the hit British series, George is just as interested in offering assistance to those in need.

Recently, George pledged her support to Bistro Spare Chair Sunday, an initiative that’s goal is to have families open up a chair at their dining table for an individual who may otherwise eat alone. Soon enough, George will welcome 92-year-old Valerie to her home for a meal and some much needed conversation.

“Something that I am guilty of is not thinking enough about people around me in the community and not reaching out to them,” explained George when asked by BT.com what motivated her to get involved with Bistro Spare Chair Sunday. “I thought ‘what a brilliant campaign for the winter as well when everyone wants to hunker down with a roast dinner’.

On January 3, 2018 (9pm ET/6pm PT) join us for the VisionTV premiere of the sixth season of “Call the Midwife”!

“I think loneliness is a killer of confidence – the thought of going out of your way to speak to someone,” continued the actress. “Especially living in cities, watching the big city get bigger and scarier and change so much. I can imagine it can be quite scary to be an elderly person and go out of your way to try and talk to someone new. I think it’s up to us as the younger generation to go out of our way to try and nurture them.”

For Valerie, George plans on preparing a chicken dinner that’ll be spruced up with a selection of African and Moroccan spices.

It’s not yet known if George’s partner Jack Ashton (also of “Call the Midwife”), as well as their new daughter, Wren Ivy, will be in attendance for Valerie’s visit. What is for sure, however, is that George’s experience as a new mother has helped her better appreciate what people like Valerie are going through.

“There’s definitely a feeling – especially in the way our communities have gone now, where we all live quite separate and independent lives. We don’t know our neighbours; we don’t know people in our communities; there’s that feeling of isolation,” noted George.

“I know how it feels to be at home with a baby and think ‘Gosh, I haven’t seen an adult all day, I haven’t had an adult conversation,’” she added. “Definitely I think I have a new perspective.”

-Adam Grant

