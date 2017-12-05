Downton Abbey Star Appearing in Toronto Theatre Production of Annie

As people continue to chatter about whether or not a “Downton Abbey” movie will ever be made, those who starred in the groundbreaking British drama have moved on to new, exciting projects. One such star to do so is Mrs. Patmore herself, Lesley Nicol!

From April 24 to May 27, 2018, Nicol will star as Miss Hannigan in the 40th Anniversary West End production of “Annie,” the musical. This engagement will be staged at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre. Tickets are available as of December 11.

“Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage,” reads a description of the show. “Her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for her true family.”

Nicol is no stranger to the theatre, having previously appeared in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Our House: the Madness Musical,” “East is East” and “Admission One Shilling.”

“A Glorious Revival! Slickly staged, buoyantly performed, motored by cracking musical set pieces and an expert mixture of naivety, whimsy and wit, it puts a smile on your face and a tear in your eye,” reads an excerpt from The Times of London’s review of “Annie.”

From May 23 to September 17, 2017, Miranda Hart starred as Miss Hannigan during Annie’s run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

-Adam Grant