Could Poldark be Eyeballing its End?

Like anything in life, the success of a television series can be measured in a variety of ways. Some believe that great storytelling is the most critical aspect, while others look to the strength of a cast’s performance. Then, there’s that crowd who focus most on the longevity of a series and its ability to evolve over time.

Currently, “Poldark” is an absolute hit. The British period drama has brought brighter spotlights to the feet of stars Aidan Turner (Ross) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), as well as excellent ratings and awards show recognition. The BBC has already commissioned a fourth season, with a fifth to be determined.

“If we go to five [seasons] that would be a dream,” said Tomlinson in a chat with the Daily Mail. “We would be very lucky and honoured to get that far.”

“The BBC will let us know whether a [season] five is in the cards,” said “Poldark” lead writer, Debbie Horsefield during an interview with Digital Spy. “We may not know that for quite some time.”

If season five does get green-lit, that may prove to be the final run of this edition of “Poldark.” Considering that the series is being adapted from a 12-volume novel, the entire story could conceivably be told after a fifth season is made.

“We’ve covered all the books, and the entire stories. It’s a five-year gig, when it’s all done,” commented Turner, fuelling the flames of the potential ‘Poldark’ finale, with the Daily Mail.

While it would be interesting to see if the “Poldark” world could be expanded beyond the source material available, one would have to wonder if going forward with a sixth, seventh, eighth season, may rub certain traditionalists the wrong way.

-Adam Grant

In 2018, “Poldark” will be back on VisionTV! Season two encores Wednesdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT, beginning February 28. Following that, the season three premiere takes place Wednesday, May 9 at 9pm ET/6pm PT.