2017 News in Review: Poldark

Throughout December, take a trip down memory lane with us through a series of 2017 News in Review features. Here, we’ll look back at some of the best news articles that focused on the stars of your favourite VisionTV series.

Although much has been made about what “Poldark” star Aidan Turner looks like with his shirt off, it is the substance of the series – not the leading man’s pectorals – that has allowed it to become a fan favourite.

Adventure, romance, emotion, humour, intensity, physicality and more twists and turns than a raved about rollercoaster, “Poldark” has a lot to offer audiences.

Because of this, the series continues to push forward with new seasons and a devoted fan base that’s not afraid to show off its wacky side.

Aidan Turner Teases Season Three of Poldark

During an appearance at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival in April, “Poldark” leading man Aidan Turner didn’t just confirm that the fourth season will begin filming in September, he also offered a small glimpse at season three.

“We seem to start every series in a really tentative, tricky place,” affirmed Turner. “But as an actor, it’s always fun to play. You know you’re coming out with drama straight away.

“When we start the third series, we get a feeling that a lot has passed,” he continued. “Months have passed and [Ross and Demelza] have already discussed what has happened. And, so they’re not at each other’s throats, but there are definitely questions about who the father [of Elizabeth’s baby] may be and whether the relationship is going to last.” [Click here for the full article]

In 2018, “Poldark” will be back on VisionTV! Season two encores Wednesdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT, beginning February 28.

Following that, the season three premiere takes place Wednesday, May 9 at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

If You Want to See Poldark in Lego Form, Now’s Your Chance

London, England’s Nicola Way has taken TV fandom to a whole new level.

Following the first two fascinating seasons of “Poldark,” Way found herself antsy while awaiting the U.K. premiere of season three. Soon enough, she began – just for fun – using Lego pieces to tell the “Poldark” story.

“Never expected it to find such an audience, but between Twitter and Tumblr, LP (Lego Poldark) has followers in an astonishing 55 countries. I guess that’s a testament to the popularity of ‘Poldark,’” noted Way.

“Once LP took off, I got really obsessed and now my dining table is taken up with Lego Cornwall sets and props and cast,” she continued. “I don’t think it gets more niche than Lego Poldark, but I do really enjoy excerpting the passages and imagining how to depict them in Lego form.”

Way’s dedication has not gone unnoticed by those directly involved with the “Poldark” television series. Actress Beatie Edney (Prudie) is said to be a fan of Lego Poldark, while Way’s also received acknowledgement from other cast members like Robin Ellis, Esme Coy and Josh Whitehouse, to name a few. [Click here for the full article]

Could Poldark be Eyeballing its End?

Currently, “Poldark” is an absolute hit. The British period drama has brought brighter spotlights to the feet of stars Aidan Turner (Ross) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), as well as excellent ratings and awards show recognition. The BBC has already commissioned a fourth season, with a fifth to be determined.

“If we go to five [seasons] that would be a dream,” said Tomlinson in a chat with the Daily Mail. “We would be very lucky and honoured to get that far.”

If season five does get green-lit, that may prove to be the final run of this edition of “Poldark.” Considering that the series is being adapted from a 12-volume novel, the entire story could conceivably be told after a fifth season is made.

“We’ve covered all the books, and the entire stories. It’s a five-year gig, when it’s all done,” commented Turner, fuelling the flames of the potential ‘Poldark’ finale, with the Daily Mail. [Click here for the full article]

-Adam Grant

